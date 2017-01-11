Tech

This Minimalist Cell Phone Will Force You Back Into The Real World

By Published On 07/27/2015 By Published On 07/27/2015
Punkt.

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

Having pocket computers that instantly connect online at all times is a technological achievement that should have brought about a new golden age. But in reality, it's proven to be completely unproductive. What's that? You do more than play Candy Crush on your iPhone?

Simply saying that is all well and good, but what were you up to for the last five hours while you were supposed to be working? That's what we thought. It's high time that some of us lose our smartphone privileges and go back to the basic brick cell phone, for productivity's sake. Luckily, minimalist tech outfitter Punkt. has made the perfect phone for the times: the MP 01 Mobile Phone

Punkt.

At first glance, The MP 01 may look like that old Nokia brick you had 10 years ago, but there's more than meets the eye going on underneath the simple facade. The sleek design came from renowned industrial designer Jasper Morrison, made of only the best high-tech materials and Gorilla Glass. The phone can make calls, text, keep a calendar, and act as an alarm—that's all. It does have Bluetooth, capability, but that's as high-tech as it gets.

Punkt.

Head to Punkt.'s site and sign up for their mailing list to be the first to know when the MP 01 will be available, and how much it will retail for. You should be weaning yourself off your mobile data life for a return to the dumbphone by the time it drops in 2016. 


Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

READ MORE
This Flying Camera Is the GoPro of the Future

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like