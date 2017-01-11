This Minimalist Cell Phone Will Force You Back Into The Real World

Having pocket computers that instantly connect online at all times is a technological achievement that should have brought about a new golden age. But in reality, it's proven to be completely unproductive. What's that? You do more than play Candy Crush on your iPhone?

Simply saying that is all well and good, but what were you up to for the last five hours while you were supposed to be working? That's what we thought. It's high time that some of us lose our smartphone privileges and go back to the basic brick cell phone, for productivity's sake. Luckily, minimalist tech outfitter Punkt. has made the perfect phone for the times: the MP 01 Mobile Phone.