Tech

Put A Heads-Up Display In Your Car

By Published On 08/28/2014 By Published On 08/28/2014
Put a heads-up display in your car
All Photos: Navdy

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Calling and texting while driving kills. Not heavy enough for you? Calling and texting gets you pulled over and fined. That's cash money out of your pocket, and we know everyone speaks that language. Since it's 2014, science makes it possible for cool fighter-plane technology to get onto your windshield, giving you a heads-up display. It's time to drive into the future with Navdy.

Related

related

What Did People Do Before GoPros?

related

What Did People Do Before GoPros?
Put a heads-up display in your car

A portable device you put right onto your dashboard, Navdy succeeds where phone mounting systems and GPS units have failed, because you can mount it in front of you and see right through it. Connecting via Bluetooth, Navdy has its own app so that using GPS, phone, messaging, and whatever other functions you want updates from (Tinder), is sleeker, easier, and safer.

To control it, Navdy uses voice recognition, à la Siri, so you can Tweet safely. It also uses hand gestures, so you can answer a call with a thumbs up.

Put a heads-up display in your car

Navdy works by using a tiny projector to throw the display up on a clear piece of plastic. Since it's projected with a focus that makes it seem like it's two meters away from you, you don't have to focus on the screen, and then back. It's just there in front of you.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He would appreciate you not hitting him with your car while texting. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

related

READ MORE
We Now Have the Power to Erase Bad Memories

related

READ MORE
The Must-Download Apps of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like