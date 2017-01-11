Put a heads-up display in your car

Calling and texting while driving kills. Not heavy enough for you? Calling and texting gets you pulled over and fined. That's cash money out of your pocket, and we know everyone speaks that language. Since it's 2014, science makes it possible for cool fighter-plane technology to get onto your windshield, giving you a heads-up display. It's time to drive into the future with Navdy.
A portable device you put right onto your dashboard, Navdy succeeds where phone mounting systems and GPS units have failed, because you can mount it in front of you and see right through it. Connecting via Bluetooth, Navdy has its own app so that using GPS, phone, messaging, and whatever other functions you want updates from (Tinder), is sleeker, easier, and safer.
To control it, Navdy uses voice recognition, à la Siri, so you can Tweet safely. It also uses hand gestures, so you can answer a call with a thumbs up.
Navdy works by using a tiny projector to throw the display up on a clear piece of plastic. Since it's projected with a focus that makes it seem like it's two meters away from you, you don't have to focus on the screen, and then back. It's just there in front of you.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He would appreciate you not hitting him with your car while texting. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.