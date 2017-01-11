Every Question Your Parents Have Ever Asked About Technology, Answered

2. How do I access my email?

You don’t have to go on Yahoo and search for “Gmail,” you can just type "gmail.com" directly into the search bar.



3. Have you seen this article yet?

Mom, dad, in all likelihood, I probably have seen the article you’re going to show me. If it’s a video of a cat doing something stupid, please use your best judgment. If you really, truly want to get an article in front of me, click share on the bottom of the web page. This will post it on Facebook, at which point, you can tag my name. This will give me a notification saying you mentioned me—then I will read it. Or you can email it to me, I guess.



4. When should I tweet?

It depends on your audience! If you’re on Twitter and mostly chat with friends, just keep a watchful eye over their activity. When are they most active on Twitter and most likely to see your posts? If you want more people than your ol’ chums to see what you’ve got to say, tweet in the afternoon: people will be on their lunch breaks and in front of a computer. Remember, don't tweet too much or people might unfollow you!

