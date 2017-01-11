Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/28/14

By Published On 11/28/2014 By Published On 11/28/2014
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
All Photos: Kickstarter
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

Friday, we're thankful for you.

Related

related

14 Ways You Can, Once Again, Play With Your Food

related

Wash Your Hands With Bacon...Soap
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

14 Ways You Can, Once Again, Play With Your Food
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Sh*t-in-m'teeth Excavation Tools

Price: $5
Status: $2,702 of $3,500 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Sometimes, you need a more aggressive approach to interloping food bits stuck in your teeth. When a toothpick just won't hack it, turn to these custom food excavating tools. The whole set comes packed in a credit card-sized container with a mirror, and you can choose from a sword, battle axe, pick, jack hammer, or missile to get the job done. Oral hygiene's no joke, guys.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Rapid Hammock

Price: $80
Status: $24,478 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
There are dozens of lightweight hammocks on the market, but Rapid is doing something new with its unique packaging. The entire hammock can be easily stored in the accompanying nylon bag, which remains attached to the hammock itself. Meaning A) you'll never lose the storage bag, and B) you can pull the straps and set the whole thing up in 30 seconds. Add that to the fact that it supports up to 450 pounds, and this thing checks every box on your camping must-have list.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

Fugu Luggage

Price: $219
Status: $246,320 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
What you're looking at is actually just one piece of ingenious luggage. Fugu's expandable midsection allows it to transform from a carry on to full-size suitcase so you can get the most out of it. Plus, it's got removable shelves to make packing and unpacking a less painful process. Yes, it comes in other colors.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week

EYEteleporter

Price: $86
Status: £1,567 of £3,000 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
You can go ahead and file this one under, "Why the hell not?" Finally, the wearable, everyday periscope you never knew you always needed. Made of honeycomb cardboard, the Eyeteleporter is adjustable to show you three rarely-experienced view points: above your head (pictured), upside down, and from your midsection. Perfect for spying on your neighbors and provoking extreme confusion from bystanders.

 
 

Coil

Price: $325
Status: $9,945 of $18,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Every minute it seems the coffee industry is rolling out new technology to revolutionize your morning joe. But Coil stands out, aiming to solve the scourge of every ice coffee-lover: watery coffee. This container comes packed with nine feet of copper coils that can cool your brew down from 210° to 48° in under four minutes. Just fill the interior with ice, put the lid on top, and add your coffee. You can brew it pour-over style or add it straight from a carafe for barista-quality ice coffee in a snap.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She's drinking an ice coffee as she types this. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Chill, Dude: The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 05/16/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Party Shirts, Trashed TVs: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 11/22/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Beep Beep: The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 06/27/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like