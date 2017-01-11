The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 11/28/14

Friday, we're thankful for you.
Sh*t-in-m'teeth Excavation Tools
Price: $5
Status: $2,702 of $3,500 goal
Estimated delivery: February 2015
Sometimes, you need a more aggressive approach to interloping food bits stuck in your teeth. When a toothpick just won't hack it, turn to these custom food excavating tools. The whole set comes packed in a credit card-sized container with a mirror, and you can choose from a sword, battle axe, pick, jack hammer, or missile to get the job done. Oral hygiene's no joke, guys.
Rapid Hammock
Price: $80
Status: $24,478 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: April 2015
There are dozens of lightweight hammocks on the market, but Rapid is doing something new with its unique packaging. The entire hammock can be easily stored in the accompanying nylon bag, which remains attached to the hammock itself. Meaning A) you'll never lose the storage bag, and B) you can pull the straps and set the whole thing up in 30 seconds. Add that to the fact that it supports up to 450 pounds, and this thing checks every box on your camping must-have list.
Fugu Luggage
Price: $219
Status: $246,320 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
What you're looking at is actually just one piece of ingenious luggage. Fugu's expandable midsection allows it to transform from a carry on to full-size suitcase so you can get the most out of it. Plus, it's got removable shelves to make packing and unpacking a less painful process. Yes, it comes in other colors.
EYEteleporter
Price: $86
Status: £1,567 of £3,000 goal
Estimated delivery: January 2015
You can go ahead and file this one under, "Why the hell not?" Finally, the wearable, everyday periscope you never knew you always needed. Made of honeycomb cardboard, the Eyeteleporter is adjustable to show you three rarely-experienced view points: above your head (pictured), upside down, and from your midsection. Perfect for spying on your neighbors and provoking extreme confusion from bystanders.
Coil
Price: $325
Status: $9,945 of $18,000 goal
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Every minute it seems the coffee industry is rolling out new technology to revolutionize your morning joe. But Coil stands out, aiming to solve the scourge of every ice coffee-lover: watery coffee. This container comes packed with nine feet of copper coils that can cool your brew down from 210° to 48° in under four minutes. Just fill the interior with ice, put the lid on top, and add your coffee. You can brew it pour-over style or add it straight from a carafe for barista-quality ice coffee in a snap.
