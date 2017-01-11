Tech

This Case Will Boost Your iPhone's Signal

By Published On 02/09/2015 By Published On 02/09/2015
Reach79 iPhone Case
Reach79

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

It's incredible how much you can accomplish with your iPhone. Book hotels, check vital signs, order dinner...find your next date by swiping right. It's all wonderful, but that mini computer in your pocket is only as powerful as the signal it gets, which for many of us is weaker than it could be.

Good news, though: these sleek cases promise to significantly improve your signal strength and banish slow downloads and dropped calls once and for all.

Related

related

This Case Turns Your Phone Into A Polaroid Camera

related

This Case Turns Your Phone Into A Polaroid Camera
Reach79 iPhone signal boosting case
Reach79

Reach79's drop-proof black covers fit over the 6 or 6+, and are specifically designed to maximize the signal strength from cell towers, something Apple still seems to struggle with despite having made them for eight years now. Each case is fitted with its own large gold-plated antenna, precisely engineered to direct the energy from the phone's internal antenna onto itself, thus expanding the physical coverage area by over 100%.

To prove they actually work, Reach conducted tests in a shielded anechoic chamber, with the phone placed in a hand and held up to an ear, and found that they're capable of improving signal strength five times higher than the average. Can't argue with science, man.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He wishes cell phone towers weren't so hideous.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Winter’s Hottest Culinary Gadgets
LexusIS_Oct16

related

READ MORE
We Now Have the Power to Erase Bad Memories

related

READ MORE
8 Stress-Busting Apps to Help You Chill the Eff Out
The Download

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like