This Velociraptor Robot Can Run 30 MPH

The robot's—excuse us, the Velociraptor's structure offers leveled balance which is why it was chosen as the starting point of the design. The engineers even incorporated elements of a tail, to help the robot clear objects as it chases you through whatever dream you're having.

Take a look at that video, and tell us you don't see shades of Skynet X Jurassic Park in there. Once these things become self-aware, we're all doomed.