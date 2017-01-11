This Velociraptor Robot Can Run 30 MPH

Some Korean scientists who were conducting an experiment to build a robot to run as fast as possible on two legs have accomplished something amazing and horrifying all at once: a Velociraptor-based (really!) robot that can run nearly 30 mph in real time. This will, undoubtedly, give you nightmares tonight.
The robot's—excuse us, the Velociraptor's structure offers leveled balance which is why it was chosen as the starting point of the design. The engineers even incorporated elements of a tail, to help the robot clear objects as it chases you through whatever dream you're having.
Take a look at that video, and tell us you don't see shades of Skynet X Jurassic Park in there. Once these things become self-aware, we're all doomed.
