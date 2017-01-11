5 Terrifying Reasons The Terminator Films Are Accurate Predictions

Smart people are warning us about AI

The biggest problems AI (artificial intelligence) used to cause for us involved frustrating video game experiences and disappointing Steven Spielberg movies. Now, people whose job it is to be professionally smart are warning us that it could pose a more significant threat.

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Stephen Hawking have all expressed concerns about the dangers of AI, with Musk mentioning the Terminator films specifically, and Hawking going so far as to claim that AI “could spell the end of the human race.” When James Cameron says robots are going to take over the world, it’s entertaining. When these people say so, it’s like a James Cameron Oscar acceptance speech—disturbing and ominous.