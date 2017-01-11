This iPhone Case Fights Dead Batteries, AIDS

We already knew the folks at mophie are all around great people because of their ongoing war against phone damage and dead batteries, but now they've proved they're actually out to make the world a better place on a much more serious scale. They've recently partnered with (RED) and released the new mophie juice pack air (PRODUCT) RED for the iPhone 6.

Five percent of the proceeds from each of the Special Edition cases sold will go to the Global Fund to help eliminate AIDS. Grab one for yourself here for $99.95 to join the fight against AIDS and iPhone calamities alike.



