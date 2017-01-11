Tech

This iPhone Case Fights Dead Batteries, AIDS

By Published On 06/17/2015 By Published On 06/17/2015
mophie

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

We already knew the folks at mophie are all around great people because of their ongoing war against phone damage and dead batteries, but now they've proved they're actually out to make the world a better place on a much more serious scale. They've recently partnered with (RED) and released the new mophie juice pack air (PRODUCT) RED for the iPhone 6.

Five percent of the proceeds from each of the Special Edition cases sold will go to the Global Fund to help eliminate AIDS. Grab one for yourself here for $99.95 to join the fight against AIDS and iPhone calamities alike. 


Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Send Self-Destructing iMessages

related

READ MORE
The 15 Most Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Emojis Ever

related

READ MORE
Facebook Thinks It Knows Your Ethnicity. Here's How to See It.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like