8 Modern-Day Tycoons Who Could Be Bond Villains

The world has a lot of billionaires—1,645, to be exact. The United States alone makes up almost 30 percent of them (492). And while nearly 500 billionaires is sizeable for a country of 310 million, only a small amount of these super-rich approach the exalted status of Bond villain. “Bond villain status,” in this case, isn’t a poke at their opportunistic ways, but rather an ode to the kind of lifestyle that billionaires should, and sometimes do, lead. (The world as a playground, kind of thing—mega-yachts, sports teams, estates, etc.)

So after much debate and analysis, we whittled the list down to eight people who could conceivably star opposite Daniel Craig in the coming years. They are all philanthropic, charismatic, and if they were truly evil, would present an enormous problem.