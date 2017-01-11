Tech

Instantly Rip Guitar Chords From Any YouTube Video

By Published On 07/29/2014 By Published On 07/29/2014
Rip Guitar Chords From Any Youtube Video
Toronto Public Library

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Attention all wanna-be guitar players who happen to be visual learners: Riffstation is a new, free site that diagrams the precise chords for any song that's synced with a YouTube video in real-time, providing a virtual tutor to expand your repertoire in no time.

Related

related

Guitarists, Meet the FretPen, Your New Pocket-Sized Axe

related

Guitarists, Meet the FretPen, Your New Pocket-Sized Axe
Instantly rip guitar chords from any YouTube vid
Riffstation

The site uses an automatic chord recognition algorithm to "listen" to the music in a particular video, and translates that to a fret diagram it claims is accurate about 85 percent of the time for typical pop/rock tunes.

And if you're having trouble playing a particular song in the key it was recorded, there's also a virtual capo feature that can transpose the key automatically to make rocking out a little easier for you.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He plays a mean (air) guitar.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Gadgets to Give Anyone on Your List This Year
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like