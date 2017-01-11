Instantly Rip Guitar Chords From Any YouTube Video

Attention all wanna-be guitar players who happen to be visual learners: Riffstation is a new, free site that diagrams the precise chords for any song that's synced with a YouTube video in real-time, providing a virtual tutor to expand your repertoire in no time.
The site uses an automatic chord recognition algorithm to "listen" to the music in a particular video, and translates that to a fret diagram it claims is accurate about 85 percent of the time for typical pop/rock tunes.
And if you're having trouble playing a particular song in the key it was recorded, there's also a virtual capo feature that can transpose the key automatically to make rocking out a little easier for you.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He plays a mean (air) guitar.