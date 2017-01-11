Tech

The Laziest Toilet Paper App Ever

By Published On 10/21/2014 By Published On 10/21/2014
The laziest toilet paper app ever
Huffington Post

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

Some gadgets are invented out of necessity, solving problems you didn't even know you had. Others are invented to keep you from getting stuck up sh*t creek without a refill. Behold one of the latter, RollScout, the bathroom buddy that'll alert you when you're running low on toilet paper. Has it really come to this? 

Related

related

The Cure for Constipation: Horror Novel Toilet Paper

related

The Cure for Constipation: Horror Novel Toilet Paper
The laziest toilet paper app ever
RollScout

It starts with their smart tech-enabled TP holder. The battery-operated wall mount is equipped with infrared sensors that detect when your most precious bathroom resource is running dangerously low. It then activates a "pulsing ring of amber light" to alert you. 

The laziest toilet paper app ever
RollScout

RollScout can be paired via texts or a corresponding app that'll notify you to stop being an underachieving procrastinator and take care of business before it's too late and you're living in a world of shame and regret. Which is exactly the type of world where an app like this exists.


Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Sigh. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google's New Photo-Scanning App Will Help Your Old Pictures Live Forever

related

READ MORE
Watching This Giant Robot Build a House Is Totally Hypnotic

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like