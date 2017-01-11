Samsung's Curved Monitor Made Me More Productive

Admittedly, I’m not the kind of person to geek out over a computer monitor. Most of my time spent on the internet is reserved for working and watching viral videos of unlikely animal best friends—a Dachshund and a lion?! COME ON. But I will admit the Samsung S27D590C curved monitor had me very impressed. Especially when I watched that unlikely pair canoodle on it.
For a first-time user of a curved screen, the experience feels immersive. I was able to launch programs in several windows without feeling like my desktop was cluttered and disheveled, seamlessly able to control Spotify, update my calendar, and respond to emails and IMs without shuffling through myriad open windows. I felt more involved, organized, and productive. And in case you're wondering, I didn’t have the opportunity to game on it, namely because the only computer games I ever played were StarCraft and Worms 2.
The 27-inch 1080p display connects via HDMI and blasts your eyes with a 3000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 4ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree wide viewing angle. To be honest, I’m not sure what any of that means, but I do know watching an HD loop of fish swimming around in 1080p looks remarkable and is really soothing.
Did I really enjoy the Samsung Curved? Absolutely. It definitely made me a more disciplined worker by keeping my focus enveloped in its moderately curved embrace and brilliant picture. I wish I could speak more about its gaming prowess, but I believe they stopped making Worms 2 years ago and everyone else I talked to just wanted to play the expansion set of StarCraft. Oh well, back to those fish swimming in unadulterated 1080p!
