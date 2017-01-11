iPhone Users Can Try A Samsung For A Month, For $1

Shots fired: in a major competitive maneuver, Samsung announced that iPhone users can "test drive" any of their latest offerings for 30 days, commitment-free, for just $1.
If you're an iPhone user and you're curious about life on the other side, visit Samsung's site to qualify for what they're calling the "Ultimate Test Drive." After registering, they'll send you a test drive kit complete with the phone of your choice, an activated sim card, and a step-by-step guide to help you start your trial. After 30 days, if you end up making the switch to a qualifying Samsung device, they promise that "there’s even more love in store for you."
Will Apple respond? Well...probably not.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He might actually consider doing this.
Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.