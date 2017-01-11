iPhone Users Can Try A Samsung For A Month, For $1

Shots fired: in a major competitive maneuver, Samsung announced that iPhone users can "test drive" any of their latest offerings for 30 days, commitment-free, for just $1.

If you're an iPhone user and you're curious about life on the other side, visit Samsung's site to qualify for what they're calling the "Ultimate Test Drive." After registering, they'll send you a test drive kit complete with the phone of your choice, an activated sim card, and a step-by-step guide to help you start your trial. After 30 days, if you end up making the switch to a qualifying Samsung device, they promise that "there’s even more love in store for you."