SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

There is no justice more poetic than that of a hacker who -- in the sweaty-palmed throes of hacking -- gets hacked.

Unless he gets hacked a second time, that is.

Such was the case for mysterious figure behind the alias Andy Saolis, the person (or persons) behind this past weekend's hack of the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency rail system. As he held the city for ransom, two other parties may have hacked his email account and reset his password after correctly guessing the security question behind the account, according to Krebs on Security and Forbes.

One of the vigilante hackers is an anonymous source that contacted Forbes through the email that was used to hack SF Muni's systems. Forbes reports that its source broke through the account and notified the FBI. "This guy has been doing ransomware since August," the source told Forbes. "I reset the password within three tries of the answer."