Saturdays NYC Made Some Badass Speakers

To celebrate their Kobe, Japan store's first anniversary, Saturdays NYC has teamed up with their pal Devon Turnbull (a.k.a. Ojas) — graffiti artist and co-founder of the brand Nom de Guerre — for a limited edition run of gorgeous speakers. Only downside? They'll set you back roughly as much as a last-minute ticket from NYC to Kobe.
Here's an Unboxing of a Photo/Video Printer
A wallet-bruising $12,000, the natural wood-cased rig stays true to Saturdays' minimalist aesthetic and is the brainchild of Turnbull, who actually graduated with a degree in audio engineering before shifting gears to fashion and visual design. And while it looks like an ice cream truck's air horn up top, this thing is no joke — it will rock your house hard. They were built around the design principals of mid-19th-century theater speakers, and are packed with refurbished vintage Altec Lansing components, which haven't been produced for nearly 20 years.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor for Supercompressor. He's still working on earning an a.k.a.