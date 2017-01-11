Scientists Invented A Material So Black That It Resembles A Black Hole

A nanotech company in the UK has just engineered what is now thought to be the blackest material ever created. It's called Vantablack, and it's the closest thing to a black hole we'll (probably) (hopefully) ever see.
Vantablack's major claim to fame is that it absorbs all but 0.035 percent of light. How? By using carbon nanofibers so small—10,000-times thinner than a strand of hair—that light rays can barely penetrate it.
Aside from being just generally cool looking, this stuff can play tricks on your eyes. That's wrinkled tin foil underneath; it's blocking so much light that the surface underneath looks totally flat.
Carbon nanotubes aren’t new, but Surrey NanoSystems’ new process is: whereas pretty much everyone else in the field uses intense heat to make nanotubes, these guys are doing it in a cold environment so it can be transferred to aluminum and other materials that easily melt.
Can we get a 0.034 percent, anyone?
Ali Drucker is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. That they didn't unveil this whole thing while this song played has her depressed for the rest of the week.