The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 2/13/15

Bookniture

Price: $70

Status: $82,014 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: May 2015

There's a whole room of furniture in the pages of these books. Using a structurally sound honeycomb design, these leather-bound texts open up and attach, creating surfaces that can be used as desks, end tables, and even extra seating. They condense to a completely flat position when closed, so you can store extra seating on your bookshelf that's out of sight when you don't need it.

Check it out in action:

