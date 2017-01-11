The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 2/13/15

Hey weekend, how YOU doin'?
Scion by Snolo Sleds
Price: $384
Status: $5,374 of $40,000 goal
Estimated delivery: July 2015
It's never too early to start thinking about next season's fresh powder. From the folks who brought you the Stealth-X comes this newest iteration, with a Formula One-inspired design and handling influenced by motorcycles. The non-stick body lets you carve and drift, and the reinforced high-density polyethylene construction gives it a sharp, futuristic look. Basically, if Darth Vader joined the cast of Cool Runnings, he'd drive this sled.
Displio WiFi Display
Price: $99
Status: $91,794 of $65,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This tiny WiFi-equipped box can keep track of every crucial detail of your life. Its e-ink screen is a welcome change of pace from all your retina-piercing back-lit devices, and because Displio syncs with your calendar, email, Facebook, weather, and more, it'll display alerts and updates throughout the day so you don't need to constantly check your phone.
KegSmarts Smart Kegerator
Price: $249
Status: $117,693 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Aiming to improve the craft beer experience at home, KegSmarts solves the most common kegerator problems with its microprocessing control center and OLED display. Now, you can set exact temperature specs, advertise which brew you've got on tap, and even get alerts when suds are running low. Get those kegs delivered and you'll never need to leave the house again.
Where's Wallet
Price: Starts at $39
Status: $13,814 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: August 2015
It's literally impossible to lose this wallet. A razor-thin sensor in the corner of each leather billfold pairs with an app on your phone. Tapping the sensor activates an alarm that will go off when you step out of a pre-set range, which will lead you safely back to your wallet again.
Bookniture
Price: $70
Status: $82,014 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
There's a whole room of furniture in the pages of these books. Using a structurally sound honeycomb design, these leather-bound texts open up and attach, creating surfaces that can be used as desks, end tables, and even extra seating. They condense to a completely flat position when closed, so you can store extra seating on your bookshelf that's out of sight when you don't need it.
