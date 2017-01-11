Tech

The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 2/13/15

By Published On 02/13/2015 By Published On 02/13/2015
Draugiem Group
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

Hey weekend, how YOU doin'?

Related

related

Realistic Sharpshooter Rubber Band Guns

related

This Pre-Fab House Can Withstand a Hurricane
More Like This

related

Mountain Beer Pong And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Modular Watches, A New 4K Action Cam, And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

iPhone Breathalyzers And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Dogfighter Gaming Drones And The Best Kickstarters This Week

related

Realistic Sharpshooter Rubber Band Guns
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Snolo

Scion by Snolo Sleds

Price: $384
Status: $5,374 of $40,000 goal
Estimated delivery: July 2015
It's never too early to start thinking about next season's fresh powder. From the folks who brought you the Stealth-X comes this newest iteration, with a Formula One-inspired design and handling influenced by motorcycles. The non-stick body lets you carve and drift, and the reinforced high-density polyethylene construction gives it a sharp, futuristic look. Basically, if Darth Vader joined the cast of Cool Runnings, he'd drive this sled.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Draugiem Group

Displio WiFi Display

Price: $99
Status: $91,794 of $65,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: June 2015
This tiny WiFi-equipped box can keep track of every crucial detail of your life. Its e-ink screen is a welcome change of pace from all your retina-piercing back-lit devices, and because Displio syncs with your calendar, email, Facebook, weather, and more, it'll display alerts and updates throughout the day so you don't need to constantly check your phone.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
PicoBrew LLC

KegSmarts Smart Kegerator

Price: $249
Status: $117,693 of $100,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
Aiming to improve the craft beer experience at home, KegSmarts solves the most common kegerator problems with its microprocessing control center and OLED display. Now, you can set exact temperature specs, advertise which brew you've got on tap, and even get alerts when suds are running low. Get those kegs delivered and you'll never need to leave the house again.

The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Where's Wallet

Where's Wallet

Price: Starts at $39
Status: $13,814 of $30,000 goal
Estimated delivery: August 2015
It's literally impossible to lose this wallet. A razor-thin sensor in the corner of each leather billfold pairs with an app on your phone. Tapping the sensor activates an alarm that will go off when you step out of a pre-set range, which will lead you safely back to your wallet again. 

related

This Pre-Fab House Can Withstand a Hurricane
The hottest Kickstarter campaigns of the week
Bookniture

Bookniture

Price: $70
Status: $82,014 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: May 2015
There's a whole room of furniture in the pages of these books. Using a structurally sound honeycomb design, these leather-bound texts open up and attach, creating surfaces that can be used as desks, end tables, and even extra seating. They condense to a completely flat position when closed, so you can store extra seating on your bookshelf that's out of sight when you don't need it.

Check it out in action: 
 


 
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Can you get her Kindle to do this please? Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Melting Cats, Kudzillas: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 11/01/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
Weird Science (of Sleep): Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 12/06/13
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

related

READ MORE
The Perfect Fit: Kickstarter Cheat Sheet 02/07/14
Kickstarter Cheat Sheet

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like