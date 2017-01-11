This is The Slimmest External Hard Drive Ever Made

When you need a quick, sizable, and secure backup, the cloud is no substitute for an external hard drive. As we've seen their capacity increase and delicate-nature decrease, new designs have been introduced, elevating the hard drive from annoying box to something that looks good on your desk—like Seagate's new Seven Portable Hard Drive.
At only 90 grams, this 7-millimeter thick hard drive brings a little of that Centre Pompidou inside-out vibe to the hard drive. Its stainless steel shell should protect the 500 gigabytes stored inside and keep it from bending like an iPhone 6 Plus.
The best part here? A half-terabyte of slim storage only will set you back around $99. This is the future.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He currently has 278 GB free on his comp. Follow him on Instagram.