9 Secret Tech Projects The Military Is Working On Right Now

If you, like me, spent countless hours playing Metal Gear Solid in middle/high school, you know that DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is one shadowy and scary government agency. But as weird as the world of Snake was, truth can be stranger than fiction.

Immune to the usual avenues of governmental oversight, DARPA operates with a $2.8 billion annual budget. Even though it’s part of the Department of Defense, DARPA doesn’t have much of a traditional chain of command and the multitude of geniuses employed there are completely off the leash.

Here are some the latest hyper-advanced tech and military projects DARPA’s got going on. Realistically, it’s probably just the tip of the iceberg.