iPhone Thermal Imaging Just Became Much Cheaper, Better

A few months ago we wrote about about the FLIR ONE, an iPhone attachment that gives the user the distinct ability to see the heat signatures of the world—just like all the spies and paramilitary organizations you've seen in the movies. For $349, FLIR would combine its sensor with your camera's to get a decent resolution picture of the warmth and cold around you.

Fast-forward to, well, today, and these guys have undercut FLIR by $150. Seek Thermal makes this technology even more attainable, and does so with a higher resolution image that doesn't need your iPhone's camera to help.