Seinfeld Supercut: Every Time Kramer Stole Food From Jerry

At one point the audience was told that Kramer owned a refrigerator. This information was revealed in episode "The Soup," when he got rid of it so he would only eat "only fresh foods" to combat a kidney stone problem. While Jerry considered this a bold proclamation at the time, there's no actual way this departure would have ever affected Kramer—because he always just grabbed stuff from Jerry's fridge. A lot.

Now, for the first time ever, the greatest mooching of all-time is available in one supercut, commissioned by us from Alex Moschina.

Giddyup.