Send texts without reception using this stick

To use it, simply whip out the built-in telescoping antenna, pair the device with a dedicated smartphone app via Bluetooth, compose your message, and shoot it off to any goTenna user within range, which depending on your specific environment, can span up to 50 miles.



Depending on the direness of your situation, the app allows for several modes of communication. For example, if you're just looking to locate your buddies at a crowded music festival or event, you can send messages and ping your exact location to a specific user or group of people without fumbling around for a signal. Or, say you need to get in touch with someone during an emergency while out hiking or in an off-the-grid area; the "Shout" feature allows you to broadcast a message to anyone with a goTenna in range. Think of it as a modern-day S.O.S.