Send Your Dead Pet Into Space Because You're Insane

Your dog is dead. (Hit by a car.) Your daughter is upset. Your wife won't take any calls. Your other dog won't leave the porch, keeping his paw on his old friend's chew toy. The situation is dire. You need to remedy this situation. How? How can you keep your family together and not hate-watch Old Yeller together and all swallow cyanide pills?

YOU SHOOT YOUR DEAD DOG INTO SPACE. Obviously.

Celestis Pets in Houston, Texas, will shoot one gram of your dead pet's ashes into space as a way of memorializing your beloved pet, because apparently spending nearly $13,000 to shoot one gram of your dead pet's ashes into space is the right way to memorialize your beloved pet.