Mesmerizing Map Tracks Spotify Users' Song Choices Worldwide

Think you're rocking out to that new T. Swift song on Spotify all by your lonesome? Guess again. Considering there are 40+ million active users of the music streaming service, the odds another superfan halfway across the globe hit play at the same time as you are pretty good.
To prove this point, Spotify's first artist in residence Kyle McDonald created Serendipity, a visualization of different users around the world who were simultaneously listening to the same track over the course of one hour on a given recent day. And besides the mesmerizing visuals, you can listen along as it plots locations.
Go full screen, sit back, relax, and enjoy.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. Spotify is his livelihood.