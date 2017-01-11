Tech

Use A Secret Knock To Open Your Door

By Published On 03/03/2015 By Published On 03/03/2015
Sesame

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you're looking to upgrade your home from smart to Mensa status, Sesame will open that door. Literally. This smart lock system aims to replace your keys forever, with a whole mess of features including remote access and secret entry knocks.

It absolutely destroyed its Kickstarter goal ($392,219 pledged of the $100,000 they asked for) and will be hitting the shelves late spring.

Sesame fits over any existing single cylinder deadbolt lock and pairs with your phone. From there, you can get records of any entry into your home, grant certain people permission without leaving them a key, and even program a knock (to be entered on your phone or on the door itself) that'll open the lock.

Related

related

This E-Ink Keyboard Can Change its Keys

related

This E-Ink Keyboard Can Change its Keys
This smart lock opens your door with a secret knock
Sesame

Just don't lose your phone.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She has—knock on wood—never lost her keys. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Thinks It Knows Your Ethnicity. Here's How to See It.

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

related

READ MORE
Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like