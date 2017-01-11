Tech

Shazam Now Works On Your Computer

Shazam, now for your computer
Shazam, the phone app you frequently use to avoid telling people around you that you don’t actually know the name of the song you’re pretending to like, is now available for your computer. This might not seem like such a big deal, but if you’re in a Starbucks working away on your laptop, you simply click the icon on the toolbar and the current jam is displayed.

What makes the computer version significantly different from the phone version is the fact that you don’t ever need to shut it off. If you're comfortable with Shazam having complete access to the ambient sound around your computer, it'll constantly identify the playing song and deliver that information in a playlist with a direct link to the iTunes music store. So if you are humming some melody and realize when you heard it, you can go back to the list and track that song down.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He prefers to 'Kazaam,' like Shaq. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

