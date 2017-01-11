Tech

Should You Buy An iPhone 6 Plus? A Handy Flowchart.

Should you buy an iPhone 6 Plus?
Regular iPhone 6 or the 6 Plus? This probably isn't a question that plagues that many people, because the 6 is cheaper and we're going to break the screen anyway. But despite the gut reaction against the 6 plus, it's important to examine the question as comprehensively as possible. Here are the questions you should be asking yourself, displayed in an easy-to-use flowchart.

Or you could just ignore all this and get a handy iPhone thumb extender

Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor of Supercompressor. He has a cracked iPhone 5. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

