Tech

This App Turns All Of Your GoPro Footage Into A Ridiculous Montage

By Published On 07/21/2015 By Published On 07/21/2015
Shred Video

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When it comes to outdoor adventure recording, there's no one that does it better than GoPro. No matter what type of crazy elements you throw at one of their cameras, you know you're going to come away with some amazing footage. But what happens to all that film once you're in from the trail, slopes, or waves? Shred, a new video editing app, takes hours of footage and condenses it into an action-packed video set to music—all in a few seconds. 

Shred Video

Since you've already put in the hours taking all your badass action footage, the app does everything else for you. Just drop in your video, upload a track from your music library, and let Shred get to work. The app's software can detect different visual cues from the video to create seamless action—matched perfectly to your tunes. And if there's anything you want to include manually, you can still jump in and take control.
 

The app itself is free, although Shred does charge a per video fee with different purchase options available. All in all, it's a small price to pay for perfectly edited montages of your adventures. Head here if you're a Mac user to download it yourself.


Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

related

READ MORE
NES Classic Alternatives You Can Actually Get Your Hands On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like