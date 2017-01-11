Sideclick Is The Universal Remote We've All Been Waiting For

Anyone with an Apple TV or a Roku is intimately familiar with the contemptible two-remote scenario: you need one to control your TV's basic functions, and another to control what you're watching. You can soon put an end to such suffering thanks to the Sideclick, which gloriously consolidates both into one handy hybrid. That's right, Netflix binging just got a little easier.
The ingenious device is essentially a universal television remote with buttons for changing the channel, volume, and source/input, with a narrow sidecar slot where the remote to your Apple TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV snaps in place. Even better, your criminally small Apple TV remote may finally stop hiding itself between couch cushions.
Reserve yours for $25 right here.