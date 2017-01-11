Put USB Ports On Your Outlets, No Wires Required

Sure, everyone would love to be able to connect their USB cords straight into an outlet—doing away with those pesky, pricey cube adaptors—but who has the time and money to pay an electrician or the patience for re-wiring?
I certainly don't, which is why I'm extremely f*cking pumped to hear about the SnapPower Charger. It can be on your wall in a matter of seconds.
The only tool you'll need for installation is a screwdriver to swap out your normal faceplate. Once you make the switch, SnapPower's two prongs will start sucking up that sweet electricity and send it straight to your iPhone.
Be free of the cube (and electricians), once and for all!