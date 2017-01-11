Surf's Up: This Massive Manmade Wavepool Is Finally Open To The Public

Landlocked surfers have one big reason to rejoice this month: after 10 years of R&D from Wavegarden, the Welsh region of Snowdonia has opened the doors of the first publicly accessible inland surf lagoon—potentially, a first glimpse at the future of surfing.
Waves are generated via a snowplough-like wedge dragged approximately 180 meters over 19 seconds across the lagoon, creating waves up to six-and-a-half feet tall, with smaller, beginner-level waves available at the edges of the pool (for the kooks, obviously).
The best part? Sessions are incredibly affordable, with hourlong beginner reservations starting at $30, and advanced freesurfing sessions priced at $45.
Oh, and you can surf at night.
This surfing lagoon might be located in Conwy, Wales, but plans have been announced to build the first public, North American Wavegarden in Austin, Texas. So prepare for Surfin' in the USA, in a brand new (manmade) way.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
