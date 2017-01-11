Tech

Solve Any Math Problem With This App

By Published On 10/23/2014 By Published On 10/23/2014
This app solves any math problem
Photomath

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Where the hell was this thing when we were all in 10th grade!? A new app called PhotoMath has officially become the end-all solution for every brain-melting mathematic equation by offering real-time solutions to arithmetic expressions, fractions and decimals, powers and roots, and even simple linear equations using the camera of your mobile device. Hot damn. 

 

PhotoMath's camera calculator app & math capture SDK are powered by a secondary company called MicroBlink, which offers realtime text recognition, barcode, and ID scanning.

The speed with which this thing can solve a problem is just mind-blowing and could've saved us all a lot of frustration in school. Definitely could've helped curb that painful C- in Algebra during the spring of 2000. Ugh. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and hates math more than he hates most things. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Exciting Apple Product Is the One Nobody's Talking About

related

READ MORE
Apple Might Be Covering Up a Huge MacBook Battery Issue

related

READ MORE
This Insane Laptop Has 3 Goddamn Screens

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like