Solve Any Math Problem With This App

Where the hell was this thing when we were all in 10th grade!? A new app called PhotoMath has officially become the end-all solution for every brain-melting mathematic equation by offering real-time solutions to arithmetic expressions, fractions and decimals, powers and roots, and even simple linear equations using the camera of your mobile device. Hot damn.

PhotoMath's camera calculator app & math capture SDK are powered by a secondary company called MicroBlink, which offers realtime text recognition, barcode, and ID scanning.

The speed with which this thing can solve a problem is just mind-blowing and could've saved us all a lot of frustration in school. Definitely could've helped curb that painful C- in Algebra during the spring of 2000. Ugh.