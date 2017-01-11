Tech

Sony's New Lightbulb Is Also A Bluetooth Speaker

Sony LED Bluetooth Speakers
Sony

Equal parts bluetooth speaker and LED light bulb, Sony's LED Bluetooth Speakers screw into any standard light bulb socket, giving you sound and the miracle of light, all in one go.

Sony LED Bluetooth Speakers
Sony

The Bluetooth-enabled device can be controlled via smartphone using the SongPal app, giving you the freedom to place it in high, hard-to-reach places. Offering the ability to simultaneously adjust sound and light, these speakers are your all-in-one ambiance controller. And don't say you didn't think it too: the pranking possibilities are endless...

This product will debut in Japan on May 23 for $199.


