Sony's New Lightbulb Is Also A Bluetooth Speaker

The Bluetooth-enabled device can be controlled via smartphone using the SongPal app, giving you the freedom to place it in high, hard-to-reach places. Offering the ability to simultaneously adjust sound and light, these speakers are your all-in-one ambiance controller. And don't say you didn't think it too: the pranking possibilities are endless...

This product will debut in Japan on May 23 for $199.



Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.