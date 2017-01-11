Sony's New Super Drone Can Fly 106 MPH

In a joint venture with Japanese robotics company ZMP, Sony has developed a project called Aerosense, responsible for creating a new, super-powered drone concept they've coined the VTOL. From the video and performance specs available, one thing's clear: this ain't your kid brother's drone. Or your dad's drone. Mainly because your dad didn't have a drone.
But anyway, this is a lean, mean, super fast flying machine—that tops out over 100+ mph. And it's certainly not a toy.
The VTOL looks much more substantial than the typical drone you see buzzing around the sky--as it should, because it's engineered to perform tasks typical consumer drones could only dream about. It can carry loads of up to 22 pounds, fly for two hours continuously, and (let's be honest, most importantly) reach speeds of up to 106 MPH.
If your super fast drone-lust has been piqued and you're dying to get some flight time with one of these, we've got some bad news: the VTOL will only be available to corporate customers looking to collect high-level environmental data. Sorry--your dreams of a super fast drone drag race never even got off the ground.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He didn't want a super fast drone anyway.
