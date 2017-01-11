Your Hearing’s About To Become Superhuman

As much as we may enjoy denying it, our hearing is slowly but surely leaving us. In fact, considering how often we pump loud, popping tunes through headphones, we’re probably headed for hearing aids sooner than any previous generation (that goes doubly for you, Skrillex fans: “Yes, Oh My God!”).

But now, for those of us with already-diminished aural capacity, there’s the Soundhawk, which provides superhuman hearing power when you want it, without the stigma of rocking a hearing aid.