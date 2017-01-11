Airbnb for Parking Will Save You Time, Multiple Ulcers

If you've ever tried finding parking in Boston, then you know what a nightmare it is. But what about all those seemingly free private spaces everywhere? you've maybe wondered to yourself. Well, so did Braden Golub, who eventually grew so tired of the headache he faced every morning that he developed the new app Spot, an Airbnb-like service for parking spaces, which just beta-launched in Boston with plans to expand to several more cities soon.

The ingenious new system will work very similarly to the incredibly popular home-sharing site, with the owners of empty spots listing their availability and hourly, daily, or monthly rate. Renters who want to book a spot can do so on-demand with a credit card via an app, and that money gets sent to the rentee via Venmo, PayPal, direct deposit, or even a physical check. "We want to allow each person to 'win', if you will," Golub told us last week of the exchange setup. And if early user feedback is any indication, people feel like they are. Although he declined to give us hard numbers, he confirmed that the response within just the first week was incredibly positive.