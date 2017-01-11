Relax People, Spotify's New Privacy Policy Isn't So Bad

Yesterday, the Internet was up in arms over Spotify's new privacy policy. The new agreement that no one (other than tech journalists, apparently) actually ever reads contained a few clauses that essentially gave the app full access to any and all media on user devices—without any specific detail about how they'll use and share the personal info, which is obviously grounds to be heavily weirded out. In our now post-Ashley Madison hack world, this news had the general public of both cheaters and non-cheaters alike seething.

Today, Spotify is backtracking, majorly. Top dog Daniel Ek took to Twitter to apologize and promise more clarification about the data collection—and he insists that everything the company does is only to improve the user experience. " "We will always ask for individual permission or clearly inform you of the ability to opt out from sharing location, photos, voice and contacts," he said in a blog post addressing the uproar.