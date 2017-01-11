This New App Makes Shopping As Easy As Browsing Instagram

We sat down with Spring for a preview last week, and they revealed that they've already partnered with hundreds of world-class labels, including everyone from Alternative Apparel to Vilbrequin—all of whom will be able to use the platform to highlight not just new stuff, but whatever merch they want.

For example, if Rag & Bone is releasing a limited edition collection, they could use the app to announce the drop, giving Spring users an edge over the less-connected crowds. Or if Steven Alan is re-releasing a wildly popular discontinued item, they could offer first dibs on Spring.

And if you're looking for something particular, like a new dress shirt or pair of sneaks, it's simple to filter the feed so you can get down to business faster.