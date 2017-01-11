You Can Now Buy Things Directly On Facebook

In a huge move for the little guy, Facebook has unveiled new capabilities for its Business Pages that will allow consumers and the 45 million small businesses using the social network, to interact on a closer level. The new features, including a "storefront" section, will include "Shop" and "Services" buttons. This will allow business to peddle their wares and services directly on their Facebook page.

With this new feature, consumers won't need to click through a company's Facebook Page to access items for sale on its main site -- the access will be integrated onto the page itself. Along with the storefront, the pages have been redesigned so that the "call to action" buttons are much more visible than in the past, so consumers can be easily directed to the "Call Now," "Contact Us," and "Send Us A Message" options that have previously been available through the site. Mobile Pages have also been given a much-needed makeover, giving smaller businesses sleek mobile sites that they'd otherwise not have the resources to build themselves.



With this update, Facebook not only establishes themselves as a major force in the online shopping space -- it also provides an essential service to small businesses everywhere. Good on you, Facebook. We'll stop being angry with you... at least until I encounter the latest round of heinous engagement pictures on my newsfeed.

