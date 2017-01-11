Tech

Consolidate All Of Your Credit Cards Into One Smart Card With 'SWYP'

SWYP Smart Credit Card
SWYP

The way we pay for things has been broken for ages. My credit card is almost in two pieces and it still has a few years to go before its expiration date.

My wallet is approaching Costanza status and it's hurting my back and increasing the chances that someone will snake it from my back pocket. While the whole card thing is unlikely to go the way of the dodo anytime soon, it looks much more bearable using something like SWYP, which consolidates everything onto one shiny metal card.

Similar to Coin, SWYP lets you input all your gift cards and credit cards onto one swipe-able card that hooks up to your smartphone.

Using a dynamic magnetic strip, it will morph into whichever card you need—just toggle the buttons on the face. Additionally, it can guess which card you need based on what time of day it is, making it so you don't have to leaf through the list.
 

Naturally, every bit is encrypted so it's even more secure than using a real credit card. It also only works within six feet of your phone, so it will die without you, keeping your bank account and credit safe.

SWYP Smart Card
SWYP

Since it's all on your phone, you can send your friends gift cards if you aren't going to use them, and track all your receipts. SWYP also has some other compelling options, such as "Restaurant Mode," which locks the device into one card, so the server doesn't have access to your entire wallet.

It's dropping in the fall, but you can pre-order it now for $49.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He only uses gold coins. Follow him on Instagram.

