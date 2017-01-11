Consolidate All Of Your Credit Cards Into One Smart Card With 'SWYP'

The way we pay for things has been broken for ages. My credit card is almost in two pieces and it still has a few years to go before its expiration date.

My wallet is approaching Costanza status and it's hurting my back and increasing the chances that someone will snake it from my back pocket. While the whole card thing is unlikely to go the way of the dodo anytime soon, it looks much more bearable using something like SWYP, which consolidates everything onto one shiny metal card.