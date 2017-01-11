Tech

Tacos, Lions, And Other New Emojis Are Coming To iOS 9.1

The Next Web

Yesterday's Apple event brought news of Apple pencils, new iPhones, and a gargantuan iPad. Those are all cool, but let's not forget about the most life-changing update of all: tacos, unicorns, cheese wedges, and dozens more new emojis are coming to iOS 9. Get your thumbs ready.

Almost every emoji tab will include an addition; among the long awaited taco emoji (finally!), users will also have access to spider webs, lions, middle fingers, and hot dogs.

So now you can adequately and succinctly convey your disdain for backyard BBQ grub, or tell someone you hate them, without saying a word. Here's what the people are saying:

The special iOS 9.1 beta is already available to Apple developer account holders, but will be offered to the general public when iOS 9.1 drops later this year, sometime shortly after September 16's iOS 9 launch.

Head to Emojipedia to view the full list of upcoming emojis.

