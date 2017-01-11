Tacos, Lions, And Other New Emojis Are Coming To iOS 9.1

Yesterday's Apple event brought news of Apple pencils, new iPhones, and a gargantuan iPad. Those are all cool, but let's not forget about the most life-changing update of all: tacos, unicorns, cheese wedges, and dozens more new emojis are coming to iOS 9. Get your thumbs ready.

Almost every emoji tab will include an addition; among the long awaited taco emoji (finally!), users will also have access to spider webs, lions, middle fingers, and hot dogs.

So now you can adequately and succinctly convey your disdain for backyard BBQ grub, or tell someone you hate them, without saying a word. Here's what the people are saying: