This Sh*tty App Tells Your Friends When You're Dropping A Deuce

Pooping: everyone except Kim Jong-un does it, and generally, privacy is key. But, with social media invading nearly every aspect of our daily lives, it was only a matter of time before some entrepreneurial maverick of the men's room arrived to bring an open portal to our defecation habits.

That dark, pungent day is today. Enter TADTOY (Taking a Dump, Thinking of You). No, this is not a joke. And yes, civilization as we know it is now officially over.