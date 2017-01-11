The Best Way To Record Your Phone Calls. Period.

As a writer, I often need to conduct interviews over the phone. And as a paranoid, petty human being, I like to document all conversations with my girlfriend, friends, and family. So naturally, I need a competent, reliable way to record my phone calls.

There's a lot of options out there—and frankly, most of them are sh*t. There's a gauntlet of "free" apps that just aren't up to par. When I stumbled upon the TapeACall Pro app, I finally found what I was looking for (kind of like that U2 song, except the complete opposite). It isn't free, but trust me, it's worth every penny.