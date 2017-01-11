Tech

The Best Way To Record Your Phone Calls. Period.

iPhone Recording
Supercompressor/iStock

As a writer, I often need to conduct interviews over the phone. And as a paranoid, petty human being, I like to document all conversations with my girlfriend, friends, and family. So naturally, I need a competent, reliable way to record my phone calls.

There's a lot of options out there—and frankly, most of them are sh*t. There's a gauntlet of "free" apps that just aren't up to par. When I stumbled upon the TapeACall Pro app, I finally found what I was looking for (kind of like that U2 song, except the complete opposite). It isn't free, but trust me, it's worth every penny.

iPhone Recorder
Supercompressor

The app costs $9.99, but it comes with unlimited storage, allows you to record incoming and outgoing calls, and is incredibly easy to organize. 

You can sort and label each recording specifically, and email/share it to any other device with the push of a button. I've used it for big projects, long interviews, and to catch some of my best friends in bold-faced lies. It performed flawlessly.

Just remember to tell people they are being recorded, you sneaky little devil. 

