How Technology Is Altering Your Brain Chemistry

You know the feeling. It happens when you dig your hands into your pockets to find your phone but come up empty-handed. Immediately, a switch flips. Your heart rate quickens. Your desk? The bar? The back seat of the cab? Where the hell did you leave it? Panic sets in. Whatever you were doing doesn't matter anymore, you need your phone and you need it now.

Why do we freak the fuck out when we lose our phones? Why's it so hard to go a day without checking Facebook? Turns out, technology has wired our brains in such a way that we're not much different from cocaine addicts when it comes to our devices. We spend countless hours using them, and it's really messing with our heads.