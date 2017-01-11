Tesla's Home Battery Will Take Your House Off The Grid In Style

Solar energy is cool as hell, but there’s a fundamental flaw in the way that it will help us escape the shackles of traditional energy sources: It’s not always sunny out. There’s night time, see?

The technology that’s allowed consumers to offset this pesky “nighttime” has been clumsy at best for years. There’s been no silver bullet, no iPhone style solution that changes the game. Consumers have been forced to either invest comical sums of money in carbon heavy batteries, or worse yet, send their excess solar energy back into the power grid in return for fossil fuel energy at night.