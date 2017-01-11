Tesla's Home Battery Will Take Your House Off The Grid In Style

Solar energy is cool as hell, but there’s a fundamental flaw in the way that it will help us escape the shackles of traditional energy sources: It’s not always sunny out. There’s night time, see?
The technology that’s allowed consumers to offset this pesky “nighttime” has been clumsy at best for years. There’s been no silver bullet, no iPhone style solution that changes the game. Consumers have been forced to either invest comical sums of money in carbon heavy batteries, or worse yet, send their excess solar energy back into the power grid in return for fossil fuel energy at night.
Tesla’s got no time for all that. Which is why they just dropped the Powerwall.
It’s 3 feet wide, 4 feet tall, and around 6 inches deep, carbon neutral, and when the temperature hits 110 degrees and the entire city of Los Angeles goes into a rolling brown out, you get to crank up the AC. Oh, it also comes in a very shiny selection of colors.
In more technical terms, Tesla wants to fundamentally change the strain on the world’s outdated power grid systems. By storing solar energy at off peak hours (either from solar, or the grid) they’ll effectively delete houses from the network for far less than typical gasoline powered generators.