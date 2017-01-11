The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/15/14

emberlight

Price: $49

Status: $158,062 of $50,000 goal—FUNDED

Estimated delivery: February 2015

Sure, smartbulbs are all the rage right now, but why bother investing in one standalone version when you could screw any old "dumb" bulb into this hub and get all the same benefits? Simply plop any incandescent/halogen/dimmable CFL/LED bulb into the WiFi-enabled dongle, and boom, you'll be free to control your lighting from your phone, and even set it to turn on automatically when you walk in the room. [More...]



Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He's pretty much ok with turning lights on and off the OG way.