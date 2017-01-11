I Rode A 20 MPH Electric Skateboard For A Month

I know purists will bemoan the fact that you don’t have to push to skate it, to which I’d reply: give it a try. One try. I was like you once. But then I skated effortlessly around Brooklyn, breezing down empty streets and up steep hills without breaking a sweat. I went through the five boroughs, gliding over cracks in the asphalt and under graffiti-caked overpasses. Then I skated some more, through the suburban streets of Point Pleasant, down to the beach and around the vacant docks.

My experience can only be described as pure, unadulterated fun. The kind of fun you have when you’re 10 years old and you’re given a Nash or CCS blank for your birthday. The kind of fun you have when you land your first ollie—untainted and irreplaceable.