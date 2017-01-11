Finally There's An App To Send Dirty Emojis

It's 2014, people—if you haven't figured out a way to get dirty with your emojis, you're doing it wrong. At the same time, that little tiny picture of poop can only take you so far. At this point, we've seen Seinfeld emojis, emoji coffee mugs, and you can even wear the renowned 100 points on your collar. So, the question begs, why aren't there any XXX-rated emojis?

There are now. The aptly-named Texticle takes texting to the next level by giving you access to upwards of a hundred totally inappropriate, adult-themed emojis.