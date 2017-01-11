Tech

The 24K Gold-Plated Playstation Controller

By Published On 01/28/2015 By Published On 01/28/2015
The 24k Gold-Plated Playstation and Xbox Controller For Our Nerdy Bourgeoisie
ColorWare

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Hardcore gamers who have defended and annihilated America in games like Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty are finally getting the recognition they deserve with the ColorWare Collection Sony DualShock 4 24k controller.

Dipped in legitimate 24-karat gold, this PS4-compatible controller has every feature necessary for tactically slaughtering zombies or firing Uzis on a Jet Ski, with dual analog sticks, trigger buttons, directional & action buttons, and a six-axis motion sensing system—oh, and did we mention it's dipped in gold? That's gold, Jerry, gold!

 

Related

related

Wrap Your PS4 Or Xbox One In Wood

related

5 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About PS4's Upcoming Blockbuster Games

related

Wrap Your PS4 Or Xbox One In Wood
The 24k Gold-Plated Playstation and Xbox Controller For Our Nerdy Bourgeoisie
ColorWare

When asked about the choice in using the precious metals, the CEO of ColorWare stated, “24k Gold is something we have been experimenting with for a while. The gaming controllers are so popular we thought it would be fun to create an exclusive gaming controller for those diehard gamers.”

Just to be clear, "diehard" refers to people who live and die by the analog stick—you know, the type of dudes who chugged Mountain Dew before it was rebranded as "Game Fuel" and ask to be buried alongside their copy of B​attletoads.

The 24k Gold-Plated Playstation and Xbox Controller For Our Nerdy Bourgeoisie
ColorWare

ColorWare also has an Xbox controller (as well as a golden MacBook Pro) if that's the sort of thing that keeps your water-craft buoyant. Each controller is $299 and ships in about three to four weeks—make sure you get your sticky little hands on it before that 10-year-old from next door steals his parents' credit card. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and his hands are almost always covered in Dorito dust. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Only Have to Charge Your Phone Every 3 Months

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

related

READ MORE
Smart Home Products That Are Actually Worth the Money

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like