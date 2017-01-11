Tech

This TV-Mounted Light Will Save You From Cataracts

This TV light will save your eyes
All Photos: Glow

As we Millennials (ugh, that word) get older, our eyes won't age as gracefully as everything else. Bifocals thick as Obama's limo windshield are in our future. Helping to save our eyes, the Antumbra Glow gives our TVs a dynamic ambient backlight.

As the screen changes, so does the light behind it, providing our eyes with a softer contrast between the surroundings and the screen.

This has an added benefit—it can fool us into thinking our TV is much larger, since it expands the screen's periphery.

Attaching right to the back of your TV, the glow device is a "fire and forget" kind of thing, working via USB.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

