This TV-Mounted Light Will Save You From Cataracts

As we Millennials (ugh, that word) get older, our eyes won't age as gracefully as everything else. Bifocals thick as Obama's limo windshield are in our future. Helping to save our eyes, the Antumbra Glow gives our TVs a dynamic ambient backlight.

As the screen changes, so does the light behind it, providing our eyes with a softer contrast between the surroundings and the screen.

This has an added benefit—it can fool us into thinking our TV is much larger, since it expands the screen's periphery.